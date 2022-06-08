Quick Stop Bike Shop answers e-bike FAQs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... new parking pay stations are in effect in downtown Marquette, you have four more days to use your Aubree’s Pizza gift cards before Third Coast Pizzeria takes its spot and the New pedestrian bridge opens at Tahquamenon Falls State Park.

Upper Michigan Today news topics of the day.

Also, Erik Carlson of Quick Stop Bike Shop answers frequently asked e-bike questions.

Tia and Steve take the e-bike for a spin.

Plus, the two hosts share what’s up in Upper Michigan this weekend.

Links to resources from the state of Michigan and the League of Michigan Bicyclists.

There are the general e-bike classification rules that the state adopted in 2017, find out what you need to know here.

Visit the NTN website to see their stance on e-bike usage on trails.

Maquette City is currently working on what e-bike types are allowed, and where they would be allowed on the multi-use path.

