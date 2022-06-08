Advertisement

Quick Stop Bike Shop answers e-bike FAQs

Upper Michigan Today episode 48
Tia Trudgeon rides an e-bike.
Tia Trudgeon rides an e-bike.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... new parking pay stations are in effect in downtown Marquette, you have four more days to use your Aubree’s Pizza gift cards before Third Coast Pizzeria takes its spot and the New pedestrian bridge opens at Tahquamenon Falls State Park.

Upper Michigan Today news topics of the day.

Also, Erik Carlson of Quick Stop Bike Shop answers frequently asked e-bike questions.

Erik Carlson of Quick Stop Bike Shop answers frequently asked e-bike questions.

Tia and Steve take the e-bike for a spin.

Tia and Steve try e-bike riding.

Plus, the two hosts share what’s up in Upper Michigan this weekend.

What's up this weekend in Upper Michigan.

Links to resources from the state of Michigan and the League of Michigan Bicyclists.

There are the general e-bike classification rules that the state adopted in 2017, find out what you need to know here.

Visit the NTN website to see their stance on e-bike usage on trails.

Maquette City is currently working on what e-bike types are allowed, and where they would be allowed on the multi-use path.

Watch Upper Michigan Today Monday through Friday on FOX UP at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 70-year-long journey to find lost love ended with a reunion for a Korean War veteran from Iowa.
WATCH: Korean vet reunites with first love after nearly 70 years of searching
The Iron Mountain City Council
Iron Mountain Council to reevaluate livestock ordinance
Menominee River fish poaching investigation concludes with 29 citations
A black bear was spotted on Park Street in Marquette on Sunday.
Bear climbs trees in Marquette city limits
Forsyth Township PD offers $500 reward for info about stolen tools

Latest News

Volunteers organize Fire Hydrant Painting event in Hancock to lend a hand to local fire fighters.
Volunteers organize Fire Hydrant Painting event in Hancock
The Houghton Elementary School held its annual Field Day this Tuesday with a variety of...
Houghton Elementary School’s annual field day returns
The Ocean Navigator’s visit to Houghton is part of a 16-day roundtrip itinerary departing from...
Houghton welcomes American Queen Voyages to the Keweenaw
Marquette County Road 492 N & Forestville Rd. Intersection in Marquette Township
Marquette Township hears initial plans for bypass for busy intersection