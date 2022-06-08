Advertisement

Public meetings to be held for Keweenaw Land Purchase

Multiple meetings to be held throughout Keweenaw County
(WLUC)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Jun. 8, 2022
KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Throughout this week public meetings will be held to discuss the proposed purchase of 32,600 acres of land in Keweenaw County. A meeting will be held Wednesday, June 8th at Horizon’s Alternative High School in Mowhawk, that meeting will begin at 6:30p.m and will go until 8:30p.m. There is also a meeting Thursday, June 9th at Grant Township Hall in Copper Harbor that meeting is also scheduled to take place from 6:30p.m. to 8:30p.m.

Those in attendance can expect to learn more about the project from John Molinaro; as well as see presentations from The Nature Conservancy and the DNR. Comments and questions are encouraged as the group hopes to work together as a community to create a vision, and plan for the future of the property.

