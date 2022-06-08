Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park has new concession partner

PORCUPINE MOUNTAINS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Porcupine Mountains are known for scenic views, like Lake of the Clouds.

Sue Fischer, of Frankfort, Mich. has visited the state park twice and says she adores it.

“It’s the uniqueness of the area and the wonderful scenic spots that are out over (the mountains),” said Fischer. “I’m a photographer by passion, so I love to go where there’s lots of photographic possibilities, and there are so many here.”

Now, the park has made a major adjustment. After 30 years with a previous concessionaire, Porcupine Mountains has a brand new partner: Simple Adventures.

Park Manager Michael Knack said this is a chance to expand recreational opportunities.

“We’re looking at more modern offerings. Things that people don’t just happen upon the Porkies,” said Knack. “You have to choose and plan to come here, and we want to make sure, once you’re here in such a remote location, that there’s a great offering and a variety of amenities.”

The Lower Michigan-based company will have sea kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, guided hikes, a new menu for the Fireside Grill, and a scheduled shuttle service. Operations Manager Tyler Harsvick said these changes will help visitors.

“There’s not a lot of access to this area to immediate food sources, especially for hikers coming up and down from the mountain,” Harsvick said. “Without having to drive all the way into Ontonagon or even into Silver City, I think that’s going to be great for campers, tourists, and locals to the area.”

Fischer said she thinks the new activities will appeal to more people.

“It’s going to be a bigger draw even yet to have more things for the whole family to do or couples,” Fischer said.

Simple Adventures is also selling ice cream and merchandise at the gift shop. Knack said visitors should expect a memorable experience.

“Hopefully, they’ll be able to take the time to stop by, meet Simple Adventures, and see all of the new improvements,” Knack said.

Knack said the mountain bike trails will also undergo improvements in the coming years. There is also a brand new state-of-the-art shooting facility under construction, with the hope of that opening next summer.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.