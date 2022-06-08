Advertisement

Pleasant conditions followed by showers

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The trend keeps temperatures seasonably cool through the weekend. Then, next week we’re looking at highs for some areas to be above normal into the 80s. Today with a weak wave of energy moving through we’ll have some widely scattered showers and thundershowers inland late in the afternoon.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s inland, low 60s along the shorelines

Thursday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s inland, low 60s along the shorelines

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s inland, low 60s along the shorelines

Saturday: Cooler, cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: 50s along the shorelines, 60s to around 70° inland

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with morning scattered light rain showers

>Highs: >Highs: 50s along the shorelines, 60s to low 70s inland

Monday: Mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low 70s

Tuesday: Scattered showers and warmer

>Highs: Low 80s west, 70s elsewhere

