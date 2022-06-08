Pleasant conditions followed by showers
The trend keeps temperatures seasonably cool through the weekend. Then, next week we’re looking at highs for some areas to be above normal into the 80s. Today with a weak wave of energy moving through we’ll have some widely scattered showers and thundershowers inland late in the afternoon.
Today: Becoming mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and thundershowers
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s inland, low 60s along the shorelines
Thursday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s inland, low 60s along the shorelines
Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s inland, low 60s along the shorelines
Saturday: Cooler, cloudy with a chance of showers
>Highs: 50s along the shorelines, 60s to around 70° inland
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with morning scattered light rain showers
>Highs: >Highs: 50s along the shorelines, 60s to low 70s inland
Monday: Mostly cloudy and warmer
>Highs: Low 70s
Tuesday: Scattered showers and warmer
>Highs: Low 80s west, 70s elsewhere
