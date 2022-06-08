Advertisement

Planet parade visible all month, says planetarium

Solar System
Solar System(KSWO)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The planets are on parade this month.

What that means is five planets in our solar system can be seen in the early morning hours this month. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn are all visible to the naked eye. Neptune and Uranus are only visible with a telescope.

Although planet sightings are common, it is rare to see all five visible planets in order on the same day.

“They kind of follow the path of the sun,” said Becky LaBrecque, Shiras Planetarium director. “Think about the pathway that you saw the sun takes. If you look in that direction at about 1:30 in the morning you’ll see Saturn come up. Every hour or so another planet will come up. You’ll see them in order, last being Mercury,”

The last time this phenomenon occurred was in 2004. It will happen again in 2040.

