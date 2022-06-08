Advertisement

Pictured Rocks Days make their return this weekend

The two-day event will feature bounce houses, live bands, vendor booths, and free Pictured Rocks Cruises boat rides
The touring company is giving free boat rides as part of the 8th annual Pictured Rocks Days...
The touring company is giving free boat rides as part of the 8th annual Pictured Rocks Days festival(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, a well-known summer kickoff festival is making its return to Munising.

The city’s faithful, Yoopers everywhere, and tourists will soon have an early summer gathering along Lake Superior. The 8th annual Pictured Rocks Days returns this weekend to Binsfeld Bayshore Park.

Alger County Chamber of Commerce CEO Kathy Reynolds says it brings a huge crowd.

“The last time we had it, there were about 7,500-8,000 people,” said Reynolds. Other than the 4th of July, it’s the biggest event that we have in town now. It’s grown to become that big.”

The upcoming weekend festival will feature bounce houses, at least 100 vendor booths, and a petting zoo. But, the main attraction will be Pictured Rocks Cruises giving its annual free boat rides along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

“We will give free cruises to the first 1,000 Upper Peninsula residents who have a valid picture ID,” said Manager John Madigan. “They can just show up that day of the cruise. we don’t take any reservations.”

Madigan says this is a good way to show people a place they had not seen before.

“I think it’s a real opportunity to plan for it and come down with your family, go with your children, go out on a boat, and enjoy a beautiful ride out to pictured rocks,” Madigan said.

Reynolds says there is plenty to do.

“During the day, people come over, and they’re doing stuff,” Reynolds said. “Maybe they will go out and do some waterfalls. Maybe they’ll do some hiking.”

Pictured Rocks Days will be this Saturday and Sunday beginning at 10:00 a.m. each day. For more information about the event as well as how to become a vendor, visit picturedrocksdays.com or call 906-387-2138.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 70-year-long journey to find lost love ended with a reunion for a Korean War veteran from Iowa.
WATCH: Korean vet reunites with first love after nearly 70 years of searching
The Iron Mountain City Council
Iron Mountain Council to reevaluate livestock ordinance
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.
Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store
Menominee River fish poaching investigation concludes with 29 citations
Marquette County Road 492 N & Forestville Rd. Intersection in Marquette Township
Marquette Township hears initial plans for bypass for busy intersection

Latest News

Little Brothers Upper Michigan Chapters holds Pancake Breakfast as part of 40th anniversary...
Little Brothers celebrates 40th Anniversary with Pancake Breakfast
Richard Ledy named MSHS boys basketball head coach
Richard Ledy named MSHS boys basketball head coach
History of black hairstyles
Marquette’s Social Justice For Us teaches history of Black hairstyles
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan