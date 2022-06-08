Pictured Rocks Days make their return this weekend

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, a well-known summer kickoff festival is making its return to Munising.

The city’s faithful, Yoopers everywhere, and tourists will soon have an early summer gathering along Lake Superior. The 8th annual Pictured Rocks Days returns this weekend to Binsfeld Bayshore Park.

Alger County Chamber of Commerce CEO Kathy Reynolds says it brings a huge crowd.

“The last time we had it, there were about 7,500-8,000 people,” said Reynolds. Other than the 4th of July, it’s the biggest event that we have in town now. It’s grown to become that big.”

The upcoming weekend festival will feature bounce houses, at least 100 vendor booths, and a petting zoo. But, the main attraction will be Pictured Rocks Cruises giving its annual free boat rides along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

“We will give free cruises to the first 1,000 Upper Peninsula residents who have a valid picture ID,” said Manager John Madigan. “They can just show up that day of the cruise. we don’t take any reservations.”

Madigan says this is a good way to show people a place they had not seen before.

“I think it’s a real opportunity to plan for it and come down with your family, go with your children, go out on a boat, and enjoy a beautiful ride out to pictured rocks,” Madigan said.

Reynolds says there is plenty to do.

“During the day, people come over, and they’re doing stuff,” Reynolds said. “Maybe they will go out and do some waterfalls. Maybe they’ll do some hiking.”

Pictured Rocks Days will be this Saturday and Sunday beginning at 10:00 a.m. each day. For more information about the event as well as how to become a vendor, visit picturedrocksdays.com or call 906-387-2138.

