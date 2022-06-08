Advertisement

Out of gas money, Isabella Co. Sheriff’s Office shifts gears

By James Paxson
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT
ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday night that it has exhausted all its fuel funds with multiple months to go before the budget resets.

Sheriff Michael Main posted on Facebook that he has instructed deputies to manage whichever calls they can over the phone. He said those calls would be non-life-threatening, those that do not require deputies to collect evidence or documentation and those that are not crimes in-progress.

Any calls that are in progress with active suspects will still involve a response from a deputy.

“I want to assure the community that safety is our primary goal, and we will continue to respond to those types of calls,” Sheriff Main posted on Facebook.

