MSHS names Richard Ledy new varsity boys basketball head coach

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It didn’t take Marquette Senior High School long to find a new varsity boys basketball head coach. Less than a month after Brad Nelson resigned to take the head coaching vacancy at Negaunee, Wednesday afternoon, MSHS Athletic Director Alex Tiseo named Richard Ledy as the new head coach.

“Richard brings with him a proven ability to realize his vision through his high level of commitment and hard work,” Tiseo said. “Under Coach Ledy’s leadership, our student-athletes will be developed in all aspects of the game through a culture founded on effort, shared accountability and teamwork. Richard’s core principles and ability to “walk the walk” make him a perfect ambassador for MSHS that will have program participants achieve success on and off of the court.”

Ledy brings over 30 years of basketball experience to the MSHS program, both as a player and more recently as a coach. A DeTour High School graduate of 1986, Ledy went on to play collegiate ball at Northern Michigan from 1986-1991. In his post-playing days, Ledy has spent the last 20 years coaching, including the last 15 as the Marquette girl’s junior varsity head coach.

“I’ve always been a freshman and JV coach, so taking over a program and moving some of my ideas into actually running my own program, it was appealing to me,” the new Redmen head coach said. “I just think it was the perfect time to step out and jump over and do something new.”

Marquette finished the 2021-2022 season 10-9 overall, with a 4-4 mark in the Great Northern U.P. conference.

Ledy has been a banker for 31 years and is currently the Vice President and Trust Officer at First Bank of Upper Michigan. He resides in Marquette with his wife Morri, and is the proud father of six children (Tatum, Richie, Jade, Cullen, Terese, and Avery) and grandfather of two grandchildren.

