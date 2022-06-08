Mid-County’s first annual National Night Out event to be held August 2

STEPHENSON, Mich. (WLUC) - Community members are invited to attend the mid-county area’s first National Night Out celebration! The inaugural event will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, at the Erickson Park Multipurpose Pavilion in Stephenson, Michigan.

Celebrated nationwide on the second Tuesday of August, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong partnerships between law enforcement, emergency responders, and the citizens they serve. The event will provide an opportunity to meet local law enforcement officers and interact with our county’s volunteer emergency responders.

Additional activities will include children’s games and bounce houses, food vendors, police K9 demonstrations, safety and equipment demonstrations, emergency vehicle tours, and plenty of photo opportunities. The Menominee County Fire Association - Recruitment & Retention Committee has taken the lead in organizing this community event, with the hopes that it may help recruit new volunteers who are willing to serve our communities and sustain our proud traditions.

Businesses or individuals who would like to contribute to the success of this event may contact Jen Bastien at 906-792-5544 to arrange a financial or in-kind donation.

