Advertisement

Michigan Tech hosting 57th GLI in Grand Rapids

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech is hosting the 2022 Great Lakes Invitational (GLI) at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Dec. 27-28.

GLI mainstay Michigan State will join the Huskies along with Western Michigan and Ferris State as the teams compete for the MacInnes Cup in a two-day, single-elimination tournament.

“We’re excited to continue the storied tradition of the GLI,” Michigan Tech Athletic Director Suzanne Sanregret said. “We have always been committed to getting back to a tournament-style event and know that our fans and alumni are excited for the Huskies to defend the title.”

The 57th GLI starts with a doubleheader matchup on Tuesday, Dec. 27 between Michigan Tech (CCHA) and Western Michigan (NCHC) at 3:30 p.m., followed by Michigan State (Big Ten) against Ferris State (CCHA) at 7 p.m. The winners of those contests will advance to the GLI Championship game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m., while the puck drops on the third-place game at 3:30 p.m. on the same day.

“We’re really looking forward to getting back to a tournament-style GLI. It’s always a highlight of our season, with quality competition. Our fans and alumni do a great job of supporting us wherever we go, but it’s especially strong at the GLI. It always feels like home,” Michigan Tech Head Coach Joe Shawhan said.

The Great Lakes Invitational was first played in 1965 after the idea for the tournament was conceived and implemented by Michigan Tech coach John MacInnes, Olympia Stadium General Manager Lincoln Cavalieri, and Detroit Red Wings Scout Jack Paterson. The tournament has been played at Olympia Stadium (1965-78), Joe Louis Arena (1979–2012, 2014–16), Comerica Park (2013), and Little Caesars Arena (2018-19). COVID-19 canceled the 2020 GLI and teams played a non-tournament showcase style event in 2021.

It will be the 17th time in tournament history with four Michigan-based teams. Michigan Tech has won the GLI 11 times in 55 tournaments and is the defending champion after a pair of 4-2 victories in the 2019 GLI. Michigan State has 12 GLI titles in 47 tournaments. Western Michigan has three titles in five appearances. Ferris State will be making its third appearance at the tournament.

Ticket packages will go on sale in early August.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 70-year-long journey to find lost love ended with a reunion for a Korean War veteran from Iowa.
WATCH: Korean vet reunites with first love after nearly 70 years of searching
The Iron Mountain City Council
Iron Mountain Council to reevaluate livestock ordinance
Menominee River fish poaching investigation concludes with 29 citations
A black bear was spotted on Park Street in Marquette on Sunday.
Bear climbs trees in Marquette city limits
Forsyth Township PD offers $500 reward for info about stolen tools

Latest News

Carney-Nadeau's Tessa Wagner puts back a miss in the fourth quarter. She had 13 points.
June 6 2022 - Border Bash Basketball, Tyler Jandron pitches well, Paul Coppo dies
Michigan Tech Hockey Great Paul Coppo dies
Baseball Generic MGN
West-PAC Baseball All-Stars announced
More than 2,500 players from all over North Carolina will compete for the Combo League State...
Iron Mountain’s Juul rules U.P. Division Two Boys Tennis