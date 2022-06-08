Michigan Tech hosting 57th GLI in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech is hosting the 2022 Great Lakes Invitational (GLI) at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Dec. 27-28.

GLI mainstay Michigan State will join the Huskies along with Western Michigan and Ferris State as the teams compete for the MacInnes Cup in a two-day, single-elimination tournament.

“We’re excited to continue the storied tradition of the GLI,” Michigan Tech Athletic Director Suzanne Sanregret said. “We have always been committed to getting back to a tournament-style event and know that our fans and alumni are excited for the Huskies to defend the title.”

The 57th GLI starts with a doubleheader matchup on Tuesday, Dec. 27 between Michigan Tech (CCHA) and Western Michigan (NCHC) at 3:30 p.m., followed by Michigan State (Big Ten) against Ferris State (CCHA) at 7 p.m. The winners of those contests will advance to the GLI Championship game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m., while the puck drops on the third-place game at 3:30 p.m. on the same day.

“We’re really looking forward to getting back to a tournament-style GLI. It’s always a highlight of our season, with quality competition. Our fans and alumni do a great job of supporting us wherever we go, but it’s especially strong at the GLI. It always feels like home,” Michigan Tech Head Coach Joe Shawhan said.

The Great Lakes Invitational was first played in 1965 after the idea for the tournament was conceived and implemented by Michigan Tech coach John MacInnes, Olympia Stadium General Manager Lincoln Cavalieri, and Detroit Red Wings Scout Jack Paterson. The tournament has been played at Olympia Stadium (1965-78), Joe Louis Arena (1979–2012, 2014–16), Comerica Park (2013), and Little Caesars Arena (2018-19). COVID-19 canceled the 2020 GLI and teams played a non-tournament showcase style event in 2021.

It will be the 17th time in tournament history with four Michigan-based teams. Michigan Tech has won the GLI 11 times in 55 tournaments and is the defending champion after a pair of 4-2 victories in the 2019 GLI. Michigan State has 12 GLI titles in 47 tournaments. Western Michigan has three titles in five appearances. Ferris State will be making its third appearance at the tournament.

Ticket packages will go on sale in early August.

