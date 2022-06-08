Advertisement

Michigan court keeps another GOP candidate off ballot

The Michigan Supreme Court has turned down an appeal by another Republican candidate for governor whose campaign petitions were found to be full of fraudulent signatures
Donna Brandenburg, Michael Brown, James Craig, Perry Johnson and Michael Markey
Donna Brandenburg, Michael Brown, James Craig, Perry Johnson and Michael Markey(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court turned down an appeal Tuesday by another Republican candidate for governor whose campaign petitions were found to be full of fraudulent signatures.

The court declined to intervene in a decision by the Board of State Canvassers to keep Donna Brandenburg off the Aug. 2 Republican primary ballot.

Brandenburg, an entrepreneur from western Michigan, was one of five GOP candidates barred from the ballot. The state elections bureau told the board that they didn't have at least 15,000 valid signatures because paid circulators submitted thousands of phony ones.

There's been no evidence that the candidates were aware of the rogue work.

Business consultant Perry Johnson, former Detroit police Chief James Craig and investment adviser Michael Markey sued to get on the ballot but failed last week.

Johnson, who was willing to spend millions on his campaign, turned to a federal court Monday, saying his rights were violated during the process. The long shot lawsuit is pending.

Craig, who has wide name recognition in southeastern Michigan, said “it's not over,” but he didn't elaborate on what's next.

Meanwhile, the Aug. 2 ballot was finalized for printing Friday.

Most Read

Menominee River fish poaching investigation concludes with 29 citations
A 70-year-long journey to find lost love ended with a reunion for a Korean War veteran from Iowa.
WATCH: Korean vet reunites with first love after nearly 70 years of searching
Third Coast Pizzeria shared a sneak peak to TV6 of its new logo. Check it out.
Third Coast Pizzeria plans opening for June 20
A black bear was spotted on Park Street in Marquette on Sunday.
Bear climbs trees in Marquette city limits
The Iron Mountain City Council
Iron Mountain Council to reevaluate livestock ordinance

Latest News

Photo by: AP The Detroit skyline is seen, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, from Windsor, Ont. (AP...
Fed to crack down on violence, guns in parts of Detroit
Officials: 3 children, 2 adults dead after Flint house fire
Two knocked from Ann Arbor railroad bridge by passing train
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg
COVID hits Buttigieg, others who attended Michigan event