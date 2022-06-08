Advertisement

Michigan Attorney General warns of misleading Facebook post

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office is warning Michiganders about a Facebook post spreading...
Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office is warning Michiganders about a Facebook post spreading misleading information, claiming to be an official message from the state.(Tyler Markle)
By Chandler Pawloski
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office is warning Michiganders about a Facebook post spreading misleading information, claiming to be an official message from the state.

A post shared the week of May 31 claims drivers can dial 112 to reach police dispatch, which is inaccurate, the Attorney General said.

“To be clear, the information contained in the post did not come from the Department of Attorney General,” Nessel said. “This is a reminder that you should scrutinize posts you see on social media before sharing them to your networks.”

The Canton Police Department confirms the alleged incident described in the post did not result in a report with the agency, Nessel said.

The office of the Attorney General reminds those in need to call 911.

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office is warning Michiganders about a Facebook post spreading...
Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office is warning Michiganders about a Facebook post spreading misleading information, claiming to be an official message from the state.(WNEM)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.
Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store
Marquette County Road 492 N & Forestville Rd. Intersection in Marquette Township
Marquette Township hears plans for new development, intersection bypass
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan
The Ocean Navigator’s visit to Houghton is part of a 16-day roundtrip itinerary departing from...
Houghton welcomes American Queen Voyages to the Keweenaw
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan
The Ocean Navigator docks in Marquette, June 9, 2022.
Ocean Navigator docks in Marquette
Feeding America mobile food pantry coming to Silver Creek Church
Marquette City Band kicks off 2022 summer concert series
Chassell's new fully-fledged Farmers Market enters its second week, with even more success then...
Chassell’s New Farmers Market enters its Second Week