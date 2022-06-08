Michigan Attorney General warns of misleading Facebook post

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office is warning Michiganders about a Facebook post spreading misleading information, claiming to be an official message from the state.

A post shared the week of May 31 claims drivers can dial 112 to reach police dispatch, which is inaccurate, the Attorney General said.

“To be clear, the information contained in the post did not come from the Department of Attorney General,” Nessel said. “This is a reminder that you should scrutinize posts you see on social media before sharing them to your networks.”

The Canton Police Department confirms the alleged incident described in the post did not result in a report with the agency, Nessel said.

The office of the Attorney General reminds those in need to call 911.

