Advertisement

MATI summer theatre season kicks off with Thursday premiere of ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Catch the comedy-rock-horror musical at the Masonic Theatre
A dress rehearsal for Little Shop of Horrors at the Masonic Theatre.
A dress rehearsal for Little Shop of Horrors at the Masonic Theatre.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s all about lights, cameras and action at the Masonic theatre this weekend.

The Masonic Theatre Company is kicking off its summer season with Little Shop of Horrors.

If you’re unfamiliar with the show, actor Kyle Hantz gives a brief synopsis before joining the cast for a sneak peek performance.

Visit matimqt.org for more details and tickets for Little Shop of Horrors at the Masonic.

Director Kristen Halsey explains what you can expect while at this show.

Little Shop of Horrors premiers at the Masonic Red Room on June 9th at 7:00 p.m.

Little Shop of Horrors is showing in the Masonic Center’s Red Room on June 9, 10, 17, and 18 at 7:00 p.m., and June 11 and 19 at 1:00 p.m.

You can purchase your tickets and learn more about the musical at matimqt.org.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 70-year-long journey to find lost love ended with a reunion for a Korean War veteran from Iowa.
WATCH: Korean vet reunites with first love after nearly 70 years of searching
The Iron Mountain City Council
Iron Mountain Council to reevaluate livestock ordinance
Menominee River fish poaching investigation concludes with 29 citations
A black bear was spotted on Park Street in Marquette on Sunday.
Bear climbs trees in Marquette city limits
Forsyth Township PD offers $500 reward for info about stolen tools

Latest News

Marquette County Road 492 N & Forestville Rd. Intersection in Marquette Township
Marquette Township hears initial plans for bypass for busy intersection
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.
Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store
UPMW! Logo
U.P. Michigan Works! focuses on summer jobs for youth
National Night Out flyer
Mid-County’s first National Night Out event to be held August 2