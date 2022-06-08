MATI summer theatre season kicks off with Thursday premiere of ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s all about lights, cameras and action at the Masonic theatre this weekend.

The Masonic Theatre Company is kicking off its summer season with Little Shop of Horrors.

If you’re unfamiliar with the show, actor Kyle Hantz gives a brief synopsis before joining the cast for a sneak peek performance.

Visit matimqt.org for more details and tickets for Little Shop of Horrors at the Masonic.

Director Kristen Halsey explains what you can expect while at this show.

Little Shop of Horrors premiers at the Masonic Red Room on June 9th at 7:00 p.m.

Little Shop of Horrors is showing in the Masonic Center’s Red Room on June 9, 10, 17, and 18 at 7:00 p.m., and June 11 and 19 at 1:00 p.m.

