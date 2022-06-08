Marquette’s Social Justice For Us teaches history of Black hairstyles

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Juneteenth is coming up next Sunday. Before the cultural celebration, a Marquette-based non-profit explains the history of Black hairstyles.

Social Justice For Us Founder Freddy Sims said styles such as cornrows and Ghana braids date back to Africa in 3,000 B.C.

“Hairstyles like that back then promoted socio status of kings, warriors, wealth, amongst other things,” Sims said.

Other styles include Fulani braids, goddess braids, box braids, and dreadlocks. Hairstyles like this also played a major role during slavery.

“They used hairstyles to map our slave routes to escape slavery and in addition, they also used hair to intertwine seeds so that when they escaped they had a way to grow and cultivate food,” Sims said.

Sims said traditional styles have now evolved to express individuality while paying homage to their historical and cultural origins.

“It’s very important for us to be able to draw on that history and the love and support of our ancestors,” Sims said.

Sims said it is also important to be aware of cultural appropriation when considering a style inspired by Black hairstyles.

“We’re not saying that you cannot get your hair braided or dreaded, those things are not being said by us. We’re just saying that you should do it in a way that is respectful and also honors the culture you’re drawing from,” Sims said.

Sims said if you want to try out a traditionally black hairstyle you should first look into a style’s origins and significance and that this topic is especially important as Juneteenth approaches.

“So it’s all about bringing different cultural aspects together, educating them on Juneteenth and the history of black culture and also giving a platform to our Black community that isn’t often extended,” Sims said.

If you would like to learn more, Social Justice For Us has some suggested readings: “Twisted: The Tangled History of Black Hair Culture” and “Don’t Touch My Hair” by Emma Dabiri.

And on Sunday, June 19, the group will host another opportunity for education with its first-ever Juneteenth celebration at Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

