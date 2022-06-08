Marquette Township hears initial plans for bypass for busy intersection

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Township Board looking at possible changes to a busy intersection in the Township. Tuesday night during their regular meeting the Board discussed the intersection of County Road 492 North and Forestville Drive.

Township manager Jon Kangas explained the potential for a new development off Forestville Drive and with that plans to create a bypass route around the troubled intersection. The cost of the project has an early estimate of about $14 million.

“If this bypass road gets built, what is the future potential development and revenue to the township as a result, it’s in our master plan, that’s why the Road Commission chose that option, so everything lines up on this,” said Jon Kangas.

Tuesday night was the first time the Board had heard about the proposed project, as a result, no action was taken.

