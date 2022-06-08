Advertisement

LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan

U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Below is a list of Fourth of July celebrations happening in Upper Michigan this summer.

If you have details on a celebration not listed below, or a correction to make, please email details and links to more information, to both mduly@wluctv6.com.

Alger County

  • Grand Marais: Monday, July 4
  • Munising: Monday, July 4
    • Stay tuned for an official schedule here

Baraga County

  • Baraga: Lumberjack Days, Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3
    • Children’s Parade at Noon (July 3)
    • Main Parade at 3:30 p.m. (July 3)
    • Fireworks at dusk (July 3; rain date of July 4)
    • More information

Chippewa County

  • Sault Ste. Marie: Monday, July 4

Delta County

  • Escanaba: Saturday, July 3
    • Fireworks at 10:15 - 11 p.m. in Ludington Park with a rain date of Saturday, July 9.
    • We Ain’t Saints to perform at the Karas Bandshell from 4 - 7 p.m. and the City Band to perform at 8:30 p.m.
    • More information
  • Gladstone: Sunday, July 4
    • The city of Gladstone is hosting “Rock and Roll 4th”
    • More information coming soon, stay tuned here

Dickinson County

  • Iron Mountain and Kingsford: Saturday, July 1 - Monday, July 4

Gogebic County

  • Bessemer: Saturday, June 27 - Monday, July 4
    Kids parade at 1:30 p.m. July 4
    Main parade at 7:00 p.m. July 4
    Fireworks at 10:00 p.m. July 4
    More information
  • Wakefield: Saturday, July 2
    Parade at 1:00 p.m. July 2
    More information

Houghton County

  • Dollar Bay: Monday, July 4
  • Hancock and Houghton: Bridgefest June 16-19
    • Parade at 7:05 p.m. (July 17)
    • Jon Davis Memorial Fireworks at 10:35 p.m. (July 18)
    • More information
  • South Range: Monday, July 4
  • Tapiola: Saturday, July 2
    Parade at 10:30 a.m.

Iron County

  • Nothing yet

Keweenaw County:

  • Nothing yet

Luce County

  • Nothing yet

Mackinac County

  • Naubinway: Saturday, July 2 & Monday, July 4
    • Kids parade at 7:00 p.m. July 2
    • Main parade at 1:00 p.m. July 4
    • Fireworks at dusk on July 4
    • More information
  • St. Ignace: Heritage Days July 8-10

Marquette County

Menominee County

  • Nothing yet

Ontonagon County

  • Bruce Crossing: Sunday, July 2
    Parade at 2:00 p.m.
    Fireworks at 10:45 p.m.
    More information

Schoolcraft County

  • Manistique: Friday, July 1 - Sunday, July 3
    • Kids parade (July 1)
    • Parade at 12:30 p.m. (July 2)
    • Fireworks at dusk
    • More information

If you have details on a celebration not listed above, or a correction to make, please email details and links to mduly@wluctv6.com.

All times listed are local time.

