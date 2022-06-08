LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Below is a list of Fourth of July celebrations happening in Upper Michigan this summer.
Alger County
- Grand Marais: Monday, July 4
- Parade at 1:00 p.m.
- Fireworks at dusk
- More information
- Munising: Monday, July 4
- Stay tuned for an official schedule here
Baraga County
- Baraga: Lumberjack Days, Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3
- Children’s Parade at Noon (July 3)
- Main Parade at 3:30 p.m. (July 3)
- Fireworks at dusk (July 3; rain date of July 4)
- More information
Chippewa County
- Sault Ste. Marie: Monday, July 4
- Parade at 7:00 p.m.
- Fireworks at dusk
- More information
Delta County
- Escanaba: Saturday, July 3
- Fireworks at 10:15 - 11 p.m. in Ludington Park with a rain date of Saturday, July 9.
- We Ain’t Saints to perform at the Karas Bandshell from 4 - 7 p.m. and the City Band to perform at 8:30 p.m.
- More information
- Gladstone: Sunday, July 4
- The city of Gladstone is hosting “Rock and Roll 4th”
- More information coming soon, stay tuned here
Dickinson County
- Iron Mountain and Kingsford: Saturday, July 1 - Monday, July 4
- Freedom Fest - July 1 through July 4
- More information
Gogebic County
- Bessemer: Saturday, June 27 - Monday, July 4
Kids parade at 1:30 p.m. July 4
Main parade at 7:00 p.m. July 4
Fireworks at 10:00 p.m. July 4
More information
- Wakefield: Saturday, July 2
Parade at 1:00 p.m. July 2
More information
Houghton County
- Dollar Bay: Monday, July 4
- Parade at 12 p.m.
- More information
- Hancock and Houghton: Bridgefest June 16-19
- Parade at 7:05 p.m. (July 17)
- Jon Davis Memorial Fireworks at 10:35 p.m. (July 18)
- More information
- South Range: Monday, July 4
- Parade at 2 p.m.
- Fireworks at dusk
- More information
- Tapiola: Saturday, July 2
Parade at 10:30 a.m.
Iron County
- Nothing yet
Keweenaw County:
- Nothing yet
Luce County
- Nothing yet
Mackinac County
- Naubinway: Saturday, July 2 & Monday, July 4
- Kids parade at 7:00 p.m. July 2
- Main parade at 1:00 p.m. July 4
- Fireworks at dusk on July 4
- More information
- St. Ignace: Heritage Days July 8-10
Marquette County
- Ishpeming: Saturday, July 2
- Marquette: Monday, July 4
- Parade at 2 p.m.
- Fireworks at Dusk
- More information
- Negaunee: Pioneer Days: Friday, July 1- Saturday, July 9
- Parade at 11:30 a.m. (July 9)
- Fireworks at dusk (July 9)
- More information
Menominee County
- Nothing yet
Ontonagon County
- Bruce Crossing: Sunday, July 2
Parade at 2:00 p.m.
Fireworks at 10:45 p.m.
More information
Schoolcraft County
- Manistique: Friday, July 1 - Sunday, July 3
- Kids parade (July 1)
- Parade at 12:30 p.m. (July 2)
- Fireworks at dusk
- More information
All times listed are local time.
