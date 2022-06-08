LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Below is a list of Fourth of July celebrations happening in Upper Michigan this summer.

If you have details on a celebration not listed below, or a correction to make, please email details and links to more information, to both mduly@wluctv6.com.

Alger County

Grand Marais: Monday, July 4 Parade at 1:00 p.m. Fireworks at dusk More information

Munising: Monday, July 4 Stay tuned for an official schedule here



Baraga County

Baraga: Lumberjack Days, Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3 Children’s Parade at Noon (July 3) Main Parade at 3:30 p.m. (July 3) Fireworks at dusk (July 3; rain date of July 4) More information



Chippewa County

Sault Ste. Marie: Monday, July 4 Parade at 7:00 p.m. Fireworks at dusk More information



Delta County

Escanaba: Saturday, July 3 Fireworks at 10:15 - 11 p.m. in Ludington Park with a rain date of Saturday, July 9. We Ain’t Saints to perform at the Karas Bandshell from 4 - 7 p.m. and the City Band to perform at 8:30 p.m. More information

Gladstone: Sunday, July 4 The city of Gladstone is hosting “Rock and Roll 4th” More information coming soon, stay tuned here



Dickinson County

Iron Mountain and Kingsford: Saturday, July 1 - Monday, July 4 Freedom Fest - July 1 through July 4 More information



Gogebic County

Bessemer: Saturday, June 27 - Monday, July 4

Kids parade at 1:30 p.m. July 4

Main parade at 7:00 p.m. July 4

Fireworks at 10:00 p.m. July 4

More information Kids parade at 1:30 p.m. July 4Main parade at 7:00 p.m. July 4Fireworks at 10:00 p.m. July 4

Wakefield: Saturday, July 2

Parade at 1:00 p.m. July 2

More information Parade at 1:00 p.m. July 2

Houghton County

Dollar Bay: Monday, July 4 Parade at 12 p.m. More information

Hancock and Houghton: Bridgefest June 16-19 Parade at 7:05 p.m. (July 17) Jon Davis Memorial Fireworks at 10:35 p.m. (July 18) More information

South Range: Monday, July 4 Parade at 2 p.m. Fireworks at dusk More information

Tapiola: Saturday, July 2

Parade at 10:30 a.m.

Iron County

Nothing yet

Keweenaw County:

Nothing yet

Luce County

Nothing yet

Mackinac County

Naubinway: Saturday, July 2 & Monday, July 4 Kids parade at 7:00 p.m. July 2 Main parade at 1:00 p.m. July 4 Fireworks at dusk on July 4 More information

St. Ignace: Heritage Days July 8-10 More information



Marquette County

Menominee County

Nothing yet

Ontonagon County

Bruce Crossing: Sunday, July 2

Parade at 2:00 p.m.

Fireworks at 10:45 p.m.

More information Parade at 2:00 p.m.Fireworks at 10:45 p.m.

Schoolcraft County

Manistique: Friday, July 1 - Sunday, July 3 Kids parade (July 1) Parade at 12:30 p.m. (July 2) Fireworks at dusk More information



If you have details on a celebration not listed above, or a correction to make, please email details and links to mduly@wluctv6.com.

All times listed are local time.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.