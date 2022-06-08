Houghton welcomes American Queen Voyages to the Keweenaw

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - This Friday, the city of Houghton will receive the first of two visits this summer from American Queen Voyage’s Ocean Navigator cruise ship. The vessel is expected to bring passengers from across North American and Western Europe as they tour the Great Lakes.

The Ocean Navigator’s visit to Houghton is part of a 16-day roundtrip itinerary departing from Chicago. The cruise includes stops at destinations like Duluth, Green Bay, Holland, and Thunder Bay as the ship makes its way through three Great Lakes. Fares start at $6,299 per passenger.

According to Brad Barnett, executive director of Visit Keweenaw, the Navigator will dock near Roy’s Pasties & Bakery on the Houghton side of the Portage Canal just west of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge. Passengers will disembark from the ship and have the opportunity to explore the waterfront and downtown in addition to participating in several local excursions organized by American Queen Voyages. The boat is estimated to arrive at 8 a.m. Friday morning and depart later that afternoon around 4 p.m.

The Ocean Navigator was built in 2001, but was recently refurbished in 2019. At 286′ in length, the ship is capable of transporting up to 202 guests plus a crew of up to 84.

