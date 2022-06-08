Houghton Elementary School’s annual field day returns

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton Elementary School held its annual field day on Tuesday.

Over 650 students from all grades took to the playground for a number of activities.

“We’ve got tug of war, we’ve got our classic relay races which are a lot of fun to watch,” said Houghton Elementary School Principal Cole Klein. “And then instead of capture the flag we’re playing capture the football. There’s just a lot of fun to bring back after two years.”

The school has not been able to hold a field day like this since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is our twelfth year doing it, but this is coming off of a three-year layoff due to COVID,” said Houghton Elementary Physical Education Teacher Jared Lawson. “We haven’t had a full field day since 2019, so it’s almost a reset. We have all these new parents and students who haven’t experienced it.”

The different activities allow students to learn about working together, as well as playing against each other.

“They participate as a team within their class, and they’re competing against the other classes in their grade level,” said Klein. “So we have that friendly competition aspect.”

And there was also fun to be had indoors.

“Inside our gym here, we’ve got a battleship game,” said Lawson. “It’s a game that they play and are familiar with from their gym class.”

The event ends with a highly anticipated water balloon fight.

“It all ends with the fifth-grade water balloon battle,” added Lawson. “They are our graduating class and so we try to send them off on a good note. Everyone gets some water balloons and we go at it.”

And for some students, watching it makes them even more excited for next year.

“We get to watch the fifth-graders do a water balloon fight with the teachers,” said Houghton Elementary fourth-graders Mata Semmlersmith and Anna-Mae Nolan. “We’re going to be in fifth grade next year and we get to do it, and we like water balloon fights.”

After Tuesday’s festivities, classes continue until a half-day this Friday, then summer vacation begins.

