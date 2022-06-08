Advertisement

GINCC hosting Children’s Carnival next week

Last year's GINCC Children's Carnival
Last year's GINCC Children's Carnival(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual children’s carnival next week. The free event takes place in the parking lot of River Rock Lanes in Ishpeming.

It features games, a dunk tank and trucks from the Ishpeming and Negaunee Fire Department and UPPCO. For the GINCC, the event is a great way to kick off the summer and give back to the community.

“It’s one of those community events where we give back, it’s totally free for the community to participate in and our sponsors are J-Goods Plumbing & Heating and all our Rock Stars and it really helps them get some exposure for their businesses and also it’s a great time for the community to have fun,” said Bob Hendrickson, GINCC Executive Director.

There will be free hot dogs and chips for the kids. The children’s carnival is Wednesday, June 15 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. If you pre-register online you can get two entries to win a bicycle.

