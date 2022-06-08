Fish for free this weekend throughout the state

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Anglers can fish for free this weekend.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources sells about 1.2 million fishing licenses every year. This weekend, June 11 and 12, is Free Fishing Weekend, which means the DNR won’t require licenses to fish for any species of fish.

This is an opportunity to introduce new people to fishing.

“Hopefully people can get out, maybe, that are new to the sport. Maybe a friend could take out someone that’s new to the sport,” said Christian LeSage, MDNR Fisheries biologist. “Families can go out and go fishing for free on June 11 and 12.”

A Recreation Passport will not be required for entry into state parks and boating access sites during Free Fishing Weekends, but all other fishing regulations will still apply.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.