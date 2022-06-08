Advertisement

Fish for free this weekend throughout the state

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources sells about 1.2 million fishing licenses every year.
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Anglers can fish for free this weekend.

This is an opportunity to introduce new people to fishing.

“Hopefully people can get out, maybe, that are new to the sport. Maybe a friend could take out someone that’s new to the sport,” said Christian LeSage, MDNR Fisheries biologist. “Families can go out and go fishing for free on June 11 and 12.”

A Recreation Passport will not be required for entry into state parks and boating access sites during Free Fishing Weekends, but all other fishing regulations will still apply.

