Coastguard holds emergency drill in Marquette

A helicopter from a Traverse City Coastguard base floats 10-feet above a small boat.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Coastguard took to the lake and sky Wednesday afternoon in a helicopter practice drill.

The drill was used to prepare coastguard members for emergency evacuations.

The group members say they practice these maneuvers as often as possible in order to be prepared.

“We don’t want the first time having a helicopter hovering 10 feet above your head to be when a mission is happening, and we are trying to execute a rescue,” U.S. Coastguard Marquette Station Officer in Charge Mike Twito said. “We want to be in a training environment where we can take things slow and develop and learn the procedures to execute the rescue.”

The helicopter came up from an air station in Traverse City. The drill involved the helicopter dropping a basket to a small boat while hovering above.

Twito reminds everyone to stay safe in the water this summer.

