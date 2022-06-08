Caution: Turtle Crossing gets busy

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s turtle season, which means you may see many crossing the road this time of year.

Turtles typically nest and lay eggs during May, June, and July. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says that for the most part, you shouldn’t move turtles you see in the wild. The exception to this rule is if you encounter a turtle on the road.

“I usually advise people if they can do so safely, to stop and move that turtle across the road in the direction that they’re going. Wherever they’re headed is where they want to go,” said Tom Goniea, DNR Fisheries Biologist.

In the U.P., you’ll likely see painted and snapping turtles.

