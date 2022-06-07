Advertisement

The UPside - June 6, 2022

This week's UPsider is Jonathan Ringel, executive director of the Northern Lights YMCA.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA & DICKINSON COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsider is Jonathan Ringel for being involved in Upper Michigan communities through the YMCA and multiple organizations.

Ringel is the executive director of the Northern Lights YMCA with locations in Iron Mountain and Escanaba. He is also the parent facilitator of Dickinson/Iron Great Start Collaborative, the Praise Team Leader at Our Savior Lutheran Church and a part of many other community organizations.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Menominee River fish poaching investigation concludes with 29 citations
Third Coast Pizzeria shared a sneak peak to TV6 of its new logo. Check it out.
Third Coast Pizzeria plans opening for June 20
A black bear was spotted on Park Street in Marquette on Sunday.
Bear climbs trees in Marquette city limits
A 70-year-long journey to find lost love ended with a reunion for a Korean War veteran from Iowa.
WATCH: Korean vet reunites with first love after nearly 70 years of searching
A new parking meter in downtown Marquette.
New Downtown Marquette pay stations to require payments starting Wednesday

Latest News

This week's UPsider is Jonathan Ringel.
The UPside - June 6, 2022
Kruisin' Klassics car show in Escanaba is this week's UPsider.
The UPside - May 16, 2022
Kruisin' Klassics car show in Escanaba is this week's UPsider.
The UPside - May 16, 2022
Searching for Stella is this week's UPsider.
The UPside - May 23, 2022