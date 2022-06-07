The UPside - June 6, 2022

DELTA & DICKINSON COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsider is Jonathan Ringel for being involved in Upper Michigan communities through the YMCA and multiple organizations.

Ringel is the executive director of the Northern Lights YMCA with locations in Iron Mountain and Escanaba. He is also the parent facilitator of Dickinson/Iron Great Start Collaborative, the Praise Team Leader at Our Savior Lutheran Church and a part of many other community organizations.

