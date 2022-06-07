The Ryan Report - June 5, 2022
Don Ryan is joined by the Marquette City Manager to discuss the city’s financial dilemma.
Jun. 7, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs sat down with Don Ryan to talk about the city of Marquette’s current financial state.
Though the state of Michigan seems to be seeing a surplus in funds, Kovacs says the city of Marquette is dealing with the exact opposite. The City Commission will vote on whether to increase the millage upwards of 2.6 mills on June 21.
Watch the full report to see how the potential millage increase will affect taxpayers.
Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.
