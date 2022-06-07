Advertisement

Pleasant weather until Wednesday PM pop-up of showers, t’storms

Patchy fog, mix of sun and clouds early Wednesday until daytime heating triggers p.m. scattered showers, thunderstorms.
This is a recording of the TV6 Early News.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
High pressure pattern keeps weather conditions pleasant overall Tuesday night in the U.P., but a combination of overnight cooling and lingering moisture could result in some patchy fog conditions especially east until Wednesday midmorning.

By Wednesday afternoon, a dynamic combination of a Central Plains system and daytime heating results in scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the Central U.P., until late evening. Some storms can produce gusty winds over 30 mph, small hail and local, brief downpours.

High pressure rebuilds to keep rain chances limited and sunny conditions maximized in the U.P. Thursday and Friday. Then, a low pressure system from Hudson Bay dips down to the U.P. Saturday, bringing rain and continued cooling. Then on Sunday, the low system leaves Upper Michigan, kicking off a warming trend in the region.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 60s to Mid 70s (coolest near Lake Michigan and Lake Superior)

Thursday & Friday: Mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; cool and breezy north winds

>Highs: 50s to Lower 70s (coolest near Lake Superior)

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; windy and warm

>Highs: 70s to Mid 80s

Sunny skies on the horizon this mid-week