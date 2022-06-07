Pests increase as weather warms

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pests are making their way into your home and backyard.

Making sure your lawn is mowed is just one way to keep ticks and mosquitos out of your yard.

Those bugs aren’t the only ones appearing in higher numbers, according to the owner of an Ishpeming-based pest control service.

“I have a lot of people that are calling right now about ants. As far as why they are high, it’s been nice weather where the ants like it, it’s not too hot, it’s not too cold,” The Bug Guy Owner Joe Tasson said.

One of the main bugs that can harm humans and animals is ticks.

A spokesperson from the MDHHS says cases of Lyme disease and anaplasmosis have increased in the past few years.

“In 2021, there were 878 confirmed and probable reported cases of Lyme disease, nearly double the 451 cases reported in 2020. Counties with the largest increase in anaplasmosis cases include Dickinson and Menominee in the Upper Peninsula and Manistee and Benzie in the Lower Peninsula,” Public Information Spokesperson Chelsea Wuth said in a press release.

A pesticide expert with MDARD says using products that keep bugs off your animals will keep them out of your home.

“There are a number of products registered for use on animals and pets. Some of the topical products that people put on their pets so that when mosquitos and ticks do bite them and even fleas,” MDARD Pesticide Section Manager Brian Verhoughstraete said.

“That’s going to help control the pests before they bring it into the house,” he added.

Tasson says the most important thing is to keep yourself out of harm’s way.

“Stay safe, check yourself for ticks and make sure you don’t have any on you. As far as other bugs if you have any problems give me a call,” Tasson said.

Remember to use EPA-approved pesticides that have an approved label and follow the directions.

