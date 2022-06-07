Advertisement

Non-dairy, all-natural frozen treat shop now open in Masonic Center

Becky’s Roadside Refreshments is serving up frozen treats all summer long
Becky's Roadside Refreshments is now open in the Masonic Center in Marquette.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Enjoy an ice cream this summer, sans dairy or additives.

Becky’s Roadside Refreshments is now open in Marquette’s Masonic Center and is ready to serve non-dairy, all-natural treats, all summer long.

Shop owner Becky Lloyd says personal experience led to the creation of this brand.

Lloyd talks about her flavors and what you can expect from a visit to her kiosk.

Becky's Roadside Refreshments is currently serving up 10 flavors of non-dairy ice cream and sorbet.

Becky’s Roadside Refreshments is open Thursday through Saturday from 12 - 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 - 6 p.m.

Lloyd is currently looking to hire high school/college-aged workers for the summer.

You can follow the new business on Facebook for updates.

