Non-dairy, all-natural frozen treat shop now open in Masonic Center
Becky’s Roadside Refreshments is serving up frozen treats all summer long
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Enjoy an ice cream this summer, sans dairy or additives.
Becky’s Roadside Refreshments is now open in Marquette’s Masonic Center and is ready to serve non-dairy, all-natural treats, all summer long.
Shop owner Becky Lloyd says personal experience led to the creation of this brand.
Lloyd talks about her flavors and what you can expect from a visit to her kiosk.
Becky’s Roadside Refreshments is open Thursday through Saturday from 12 - 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 - 6 p.m.
Lloyd is currently looking to hire high school/college-aged workers for the summer.
You can follow the new business on Facebook for updates.
