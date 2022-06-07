Non-dairy, all-natural frozen treat shop now open in Masonic Center

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Enjoy an ice cream this summer, sans dairy or additives.

Becky’s Roadside Refreshments is now open in Marquette’s Masonic Center and is ready to serve non-dairy, all-natural treats, all summer long.

Shop owner Becky Lloyd says personal experience led to the creation of this brand.

Becky's Roadside Refreshments now open in Marquette's Masonic Center; serving non-dairy frozen treats

Lloyd talks about her flavors and what you can expect from a visit to her kiosk.

Becky's Roadside Refreshments is currently serving up 10 flavors of non-dairy ice cream and sorbet.

Becky’s Roadside Refreshments is open Thursday through Saturday from 12 - 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 - 6 p.m.

Lloyd is currently looking to hire high school/college-aged workers for the summer.

You can follow the new business on Facebook for updates.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.