New early childhood program starts up in Marquette area

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Britta Carlson and Charis Baker had a vision: to provide child care that does more than just give parents a place to take their children.

The two are initiating a program called “Epic” or the Educational Partnership in the Community. EPIC Founder and CEO Britta Carlson says the program started from a gap they noticed in child care options.

“After attending a commissioner meeting I learned that we don’t have a nonreligious affiliated pre-k and that the waitlist was full for private kindergarten,” said Carlson. “I figured – be the change you wish to see in the world.”

The self-funded program is in coalition with Med Pros Share, an outpatient therapy business.

Included first is a summer playgroup beginning June 7 for children ages six and under.

EPIC Teacher Charis Baker says the purpose is to encourage learning through play.

“How to hold a crayon, pencil, paintbrush, how to do an art project,” said Baker. “[It’s] just giving those experiences kids need before they go to formal school.”

Carlson says EPIC offers important socialization.

“It’s a huge school readiness piece to be able to interact with other kids as well as have mentors around them that are interacting with their parents to help teach them that transference of learning piece of developmental milestones,” said Carlson.

In the fall – EPIC will offer half-day pre-k and kindergarten classes for ages four and five. Which, will focus on promoting differentiated learning in small class sizes.

“I can design a child’s curriculum based around where they are now and then we can get them where they need to be, lots of one-on-one,” concluded Carlson.

The EPIC program will also feature free weekly screenings of students’ developmental skills.

Below is more information. You can call (906) 360-8529 to ask more.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.