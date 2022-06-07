Advertisement

Michigan Tech Hockey Great Paul Coppo dies

Played on 1964 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Former Michigan Tech forward Paul Coppo passed away Thursday (June 2) at Aurora Bay Care in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Coppo was 83.

Originally from Hancock, Coppo played for the Huskies from 1956-60. He was an All-American in 1960 and was also honored on the NCAA All-Tournament Team, and All-WCHA Second Team that season while serving as the team captain. In 85 career games, he tallied 134 points with 59 goals and 75 assists. He led the Huskies in scoring as a sophomore and as a senior.

Coppo played on the United States Olympic team in 1964, leading the team in scoring in Innsbruck, Austria. He was also on the national team in 1962, 1965, and 1969.

Coppo played 12 years for the Green Bay Bobcats. He scored 227 goals and 325 assists to set the record as the team’s all-time leading scorer. Following his playing career, Coppo then coached the Bobcats and later became an owner.

He was inducted into the Michigan Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1985, the United States Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004, and the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame in 2006.

