Marquette Women’s Center Nifty 250 underway

Marquette Women's Center
Marquette Women's Center(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Women’s Center Nifty 250 is underway.

The Nifty 250, formerly known as 100 Good Men, is one of two fundraising events the Women’s Center hosts. It runs from June 6 until July 6.

The Women’s Center is hosting an event Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Drifa Brewing Company to kick off the fundraiser. There will be Dia De Los Tacos, beer, live music and even a chance to win two tickets to either Disney theme park.

The Women’s Center program director says the center relies on the community for support.

“It’s important to have community support because it takes money to be able to provide our services to people. We want to be able to continue to provide a quality of services that is high and ensure that they have all their needs met,” said Hannah Holma, Marquette Women’s Center program director.

Funds raised during the event will support the center’s programs and day-to-day operations. To donate to the Nifty 250 campaign, click here.

