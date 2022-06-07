Man and woman found dead in Appleton home

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Two deaths are under investigation in Appleton, according to Police Department Captain Todd Freeman.

At 8:49 p.m., police responded to a home located in the 600 block of West Third Street near Pierce Park. Officers found a man and a woman dead.

Freeman said the public is not in any danger. Squad cars remained at the scene Tuesday morning. Yellow tape was put up around the home.

“Absolutely no reason to believe it extends beyond the people within the house, one of the units within the house. It is a multi-unit family home,” says Freeman.

Police did not give a cause of death.

“So our investigative staff right now is presently talking with neighbors and others that live in the neighborhood that might be potential witnesses,” said Freeman.

No names were released.

“Our first role is for loved ones who sadly have to process this so right now,” said Freeman. “There are volunteer crisis responders who work with victims and their families at our department right now so that’s where our focus is.”

@AppletonPD_WI are investigating after a man and woman are found dead inside a home on the 600 block of W. Third Street. They say the community is not in danger. pic.twitter.com/diGXZzBOyK — Kristyn Allen (@KAllenWBAY) June 7, 2022

Action 2 News will continue to update this story as details emerge.

2 deaths under investigation in Appleton, June 6 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.