Life Tracker system saves lives with help of Search and Rescue volunteers

Upper Michigan Today episode 47 features Sheriff Zyburt and a volunteer with the Search and Rescue Unit
Sheriff Greg Zyburt demonstrates the LifeTracker device.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Tia and guest-host Steve Asplund take a look at adaptive track-and-field athletes, an Iron Mountain mom is helping other struggling moms, and a new early childhood program starts up in Marquette.

Upper Michigan Today news-of-the-day.

Also, Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt joins to demonstrate the Life Tracker System.

He explains how it works and who should have one.

Marquette County Sheriff Zyburt demonstrates how the Life Tracker device works; how to get set up with one.

Plus, Marquette County Search and Rescue volunteer Brian Downing takes the hot seat to share what it takes to be in the unit.

How to become a Marquette County Search and Rescue volunteer.

And finally, Tia and Steve take a look at dictionary.com’s ‘word of the day’ and eat a treat from Becky’s Roadside Refreshments.

Watch Upper Michigan Today Monday though Friday on FOX UP at 9:00 a.m.

