Iron Mountain Council to reevaluate livestock ordinance

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain City Council has agreed to reevaluate an ordinance dealing with livestock within the city. There is currently an ordinance that doesn’t allow livestock.

But a new business, the Ice Cream Barn, features two popular cows on-site that children often feed and pet. Many people in the audience Monday night expressed their support for looking into a special use permit for the Ice Cream Barn. But some on the council say this should have been done before bringing the cows to the business.

“I just want to make a plea that if you really want to have the cows there, and everyone thinks it’s a good idea, I know it’s going to be a process and maybe you can’t do it this year but, do it the right way,” said Council Member Pam Maule.

Reviewing the ordinance to include a special use permit is a process that would also involve the Planning Commission. The process could take 60 to 90 days, according to the City Manager’s estimate.

