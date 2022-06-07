Garden giveaway underway in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette and Alger counties are giving away 50 pollinator gardens this summer.

The Marquette County Conservation District was awarded a 2022 Urban Agriculture Implementation Grant. The grant will allow Marquette and Alger County Conservation Districts to partner for their Pairing Pollinators with Food Gardens project. Together, they will hold four workshops, distribute 25 pollinator gardens in each county and host an educational field day for students between both counties.

The project’s goal is to bring agricultural education and increased food production to both counties.

“Really this is about increasing local food production because in the UP we’re very rural and it’s important to rely on the community that we have and the local food sources that we have so that we’re a little more self-sufficient,” said Maddie O’Donnell, Marquette County Conservation District Program and Outreach Coordinator.

The grant was awarded by the National Association of Conservation Districts. If you would like to apply for a pollinator garden, click here.

