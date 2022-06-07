Advertisement

Forsyth Township PD offers $500 reward for info about stolen tools

(KNOE)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Several thousand dollars worth of tools were stolen from a private business on KI Sawyer between Sunday, June 5 and Tuesday, June 7.

A reward of $500 is being offered for any information leading to the recovery of the tools and identification of the person(s) responsible. The items taken were Matco & Snap-On sockets and socket sets, air tools, floor jacks and other associated tools.

Contact the Forsyth Township Police Department at (906) 475-9912. Any person providing information may remain anonymous.

