The Fire Station Cannabis Co. makes $10,000 donation to Negaunee Township

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Township Hall will be getting a new ADA-accessible playground next year with the help of donations.

The Fire Station Cannabis Co. (TFS) is committing $10,000 to the township to help build their new attraction at the Township Hall.

“Supporting municipalities is something that’s important to us,” shared TFS CEOs Logan Stauber and Stosh Wasik in a joint statement. “Negaunee Township is special because it’s where we got our start with our first location. They believed in us when we started our journey, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to give back.”

The cannabis retailer and the township have had a positive and supportive working relationship throughout the licensing process.

“The township is proud to have worked with a business that has been able to grow from two guys camping out at our front door to get their first license, to a U.P.-wide business that employs over 150 people,” shared Nick Leach, Negaunee Township Administrator.

The new playground will be modeled after an old mine to emphasize the rich mining history throughout Marquette County, and especially in Negaunee Township, the site of the first iron forge in the Upper Peninsula.

“Our current playground structure has been assessed as no longer structurally fit for children,” continued Leach. “We are replacing it with a modern, ADA compliant park designed with engaging features for children ranging between 2 and 12 years old.”

Negaunee Township has secured several other generous gifts to make this possible and is still seeking additional support. Businesses that offer financial support above $250 will be recognized at the park with a commemorative plaque.

