Advertisement

The Fire Station Cannabis Co. makes $10,000 donation to Negaunee Township

The funds will be used to construct a new playground at the Township Hall
(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Township Hall will be getting a new ADA-accessible playground next year with the help of donations.

The Fire Station Cannabis Co. (TFS) is committing $10,000 to the township to help build their new attraction at the Township Hall.

“Supporting municipalities is something that’s important to us,” shared TFS CEOs Logan Stauber and Stosh Wasik in a joint statement. “Negaunee Township is special because it’s where we got our start with our first location. They believed in us when we started our journey, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to give back.”

The cannabis retailer and the township have had a positive and supportive working relationship throughout the licensing process.

“The township is proud to have worked with a business that has been able to grow from two guys camping out at our front door to get their first license, to a U.P.-wide business that employs over 150 people,” shared Nick Leach, Negaunee Township Administrator.

The new playground will be modeled after an old mine to emphasize the rich mining history throughout Marquette County, and especially in Negaunee Township, the site of the first iron forge in the Upper Peninsula.

“Our current playground structure has been assessed as no longer structurally fit for children,” continued Leach. “We are replacing it with a modern, ADA compliant park designed with engaging features for children ranging between 2 and 12 years old.”

Negaunee Township has secured several other generous gifts to make this possible and is still seeking additional support. Businesses that offer financial support above $250 will be recognized at the park with a commemorative plaque.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Menominee River fish poaching investigation concludes with 29 citations
Third Coast Pizzeria shared a sneak peak to TV6 of its new logo. Check it out.
Third Coast Pizzeria plans opening for June 20
A new parking meter in downtown Marquette.
New Downtown Marquette pay stations to require payments starting Wednesday
A black bear was spotted on Park Street in Marquette on Sunday.
Bear climbs trees in Marquette city limits
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg
COVID hits Buttigieg, others who attended Michigan event

Latest News

NMU adds Master's in Outdoor Rec, Nature-Based Tourism for for individuals currently working in...
NMU adds Master’s in Outdoor Rec, Nature-Based Tourism
Bumble bee on flowers
Garden giveaway underway in Marquette
Franchise Group posted a statement saying it plans to finance the purchase by issuing $1...
Kohl’s Corp. negotiating to sell to Vitamin Shoppe operator
The updated business name better reflects its core mission and differentiates it from other...
Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau re-brands to Visit Keweenaw