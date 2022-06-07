Advertisement

Dave Chappelle donates show’s proceeds to mass shooting victims in Buffalo

Shea’s Performing Arts Center says Dave Chappelle performed stand-up comedy there on Sunday.
Shea’s Performing Arts Center says Dave Chappelle performed stand-up comedy there on Sunday.(Netflix)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Comedian Dave Chappelle is donating all proceeds from his latest show to mass shooting victims in Buffalo, New York.

Shea’s Performing Arts Center says Chappelle performed stand-up there on Sunday.

The money from that show is going to the family members of the victims of the Tops Supermarket shooting, where 10 people were killed when a gunman opened fire May 14.

Three people were injured in the shooting.

The suspect in the shooting is facing 25 charges. If convicted, he could spend life in prison without parole.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Menominee River fish poaching investigation concludes with 29 citations
Third Coast Pizzeria shared a sneak peak to TV6 of its new logo. Check it out.
Third Coast Pizzeria plans opening for June 20
A new parking meter in downtown Marquette.
New Downtown Marquette pay stations to require payments starting Wednesday
Police are investigating a triple homicide after receiving reports of a shooting early Sunday.
Police: Pregnant woman among 3 killed in Michigan shooting
A black bear was spotted on Park Street in Marquette on Sunday.
Bear climbs trees in Marquette city limits

Latest News

Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during attacks in...
Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting
Democratic candidate John Fetterman is vying for the Senate seat against GOP pick Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Senate candidate Fetterman to stay off campaign trail for now after stroke
Some Hondas are being recalled after Honda owners complained that a fuel-saving system...
US investigating complaints that Honda engines won’t restart
A view of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo Nigeria, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Lawmakers in...
Infants among 22 worshippers killed in Nigeria church attack