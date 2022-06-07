Contrast Coffee in Iron Mountain holding ‘906 Day’ Saturday

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Contrast Coffee is continuing its 906 days, this time in Iron Mountain. Contrast in Ironwood held a 906 day earlier this year benefiting the Jonathan Erickson Mental Health Fund.

This coming Saturday, June 11, will be Contrast’s second 906 day of the year. This time Iron Mountain staff have chosen the Caring House to be the recipient of the day’s profits and donations. Contrast management says it’s a great way to support local businesses and give back to the community.

“These events are a great way to come out with your friends or family and enjoy some good crepes, some good paninis, great coffee, and then you’re just supporting a great cause in your own community,” said Grant Diagnault, Contrast Coffee Creative/Marketing Director.

Contrast Coffee in Marquette will have its ‘906 Day’ in September, and the Iron River location will have its day in November.

