Community Foundation of Marquette County awards more than $85,000 in grants to nonprofits

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Community Foundation of Marquette County announced its 2022 grant recipients during its grant distribution event.

The CFMC awarded more than $85,000 to 51 Marquette County non-profit organizations this year as part of its annual competitive grant cycle.

More than $16,000 went to youth and education-related programs, $12,000 funded human service programs, and nearly $13,000 went to arts, culture, and music programs.

“It’s really fun to see all the recipients be very useful with their resources, and a lot of the grants are driven towards the recipient’s needs,” said CFMC President Tom Vear.

Some of the organizations include U.P. Children’s Therapy, 8-18 Media, Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency, Negaunee Public Schools, Superiorland Soccer Association, Great Lakes Rodeo, Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly, Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan, U.P. Pink Power, Great Lakes Recovery Center, Powell Township Schools Music program and the Marquette Choral Society.

To see more information on the grants you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.