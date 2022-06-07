Citizenship awards for the K.I. Sawyer community

K.I. Sawyer, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents were recognized for their contributions to K.I. Sawyer Monday evening.

The Sawyer Community Alliance honors two people with a citizenship award every three months.

On Monday night, Scott McConnell and Eddie Stull were recognized for their outstanding community service.

McConnell, who graduated early from high school, was recognized for his perseverance and for paying it forward.

Eddie Stull passed away in April, at the age of 37 and his mother, Mariann Stull, was present to accept his award.

“He enjoyed spending time with people,” Mariann Stull said of her son. “He enjoyed doing things for people. He just had a heart of gold.”

The Sawyer Alliance Club gives an award to one adult and one child to show how people of all ages make the community a special place.

“Some communities have evolved over 100 years in the Upper Peninsula,” said Bob Struck, chairperson of the Sawyer Community Alliance. “Here in K.I. Sawyer, we’ve only been around for 20-25 years and we’re making this is a good place. It is a good place and we’re recognizing the people that are making it so.”

