Advertisement

Biden to sign bills on health care for veterans

President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to lay a wreath at The Tomb of...
President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to lay a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Arlington, Va.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is scheduled to sign nine bipartisan bills Tuesday aimed at honoring and improving care for veterans.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough is expected to join the president in the East Room of the White House for the bill signing.

Among the efforts is an expansion of access and improvement of cancer screening and treatments for military veterans.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Menominee River fish poaching investigation concludes with 29 citations
Third Coast Pizzeria shared a sneak peak to TV6 of its new logo. Check it out.
Third Coast Pizzeria plans opening for June 20
A new parking meter in downtown Marquette.
New Downtown Marquette pay stations to require payments starting Wednesday
A black bear was spotted on Park Street in Marquette on Sunday.
Bear climbs trees in Marquette city limits
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg
COVID hits Buttigieg, others who attended Michigan event

Latest News

This March 17, 2020 photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K....
Man accused of killing retired Wisconsin judge dies in hospital
NMU adds Master's in Outdoor Rec, Nature-Based Tourism for for individuals currently working in...
NMU adds Master’s in Outdoor Rec, Nature-Based Tourism
Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during attacks in...
Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting
LIVE: Biden signs bills for veterans care