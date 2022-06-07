Baraga County Lake Trout Festival & Keweenaw Bay Classic Fishing Tournament Friday and Saturday

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Baraga County Lake Trout Festival & Keweenaw Bay Classic Fishing Tournament is being held on Saturday, June 11.

Family-oriented Baraga County Lake Trout Festival is free and includes Trout Walk and Trout Runs, Brookies Kids Race and a 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament all sponsored by the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC). For a complete list of events click here.

There is a pre-fish tournament on June 10. You can sign up for the tournament on June 10 from 5-6 p.m. at the L’Anse Meadowbrook Ice Rink. Then at 6 p.m., there is a mandatory Pre-fish meeting for all tournament participants’ captions, four people max per boat. Tournament registration fees are $150 per boat for one fishing category or $200 per boat for two fishing categories.

The L’Anse Area Schools Foundation also is hosting a Fish Boil Fundraiser from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 at Scotty’s Pub (formerly the V.F.W. building). The dinner is $15 and includes a fresh fish boil, corn, potatoes, coleslaw, and dinner roll. A limit of 200 tickets will be sold and prices at the door will be $20. Tickets are available at the Baraga County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Baraga County Chamber of Commerce or by contacting the L’Anse Area Schools Foundation at (906) 282-2823.

