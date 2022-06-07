AM fog followed by sunshine

An area of low pressure is moving east of the area into Canada. In the wake of it we’ve been dealing with alot of moisture from yesterdays rain leading to lingering fog. This will clear out by midday and clouds will decrease from west to east. Scattered showers look likely tomorrow afternoon. Otherwise, mainly a quiet week with seasonably cool temperatures.

Today: Morning fog then clouds decreasing

>Highs: 50s to low 60s along the shorelines, upper 60s inland

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers during the afternoon

>Highs: 50s to low 60s along the shorelines, upper 60s inland

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and near seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny and near seasonal

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with chance of showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Around 70°

Monday: Partly cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: Around 70°

