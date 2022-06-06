Wednesday’s premier of “A Complicated Hope” kicks off North Coast Theatre Festival

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the start of the summer theatre season at Northern Michigan University.

The 4-show North Coast Theatre Festival kicks off with the premiere of A Complicated Hope this Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. in NMU’s Black Box Theatre.

Play director Paul Truckey shares what makes this Panowski Playwright Award-winning show a must-see.

A Complicated Hope kicks off the North Coast Theatre Festival.

Actors Maya Moreau (Rosemarie) and Devon Grice (Marie) demonstrate the family dynamics of the show with a sneak-peek scene.

This sneak-peek scene from 'A Complicated Hope' gives viewers a look at the family dynamics within this theatre production.

You can purchase your tickets and read a synopsis of A Complicated Hope at tickets.nmu.edu.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.