Wednesday’s premier of “A Complicated Hope” kicks off North Coast Theatre Festival
Catch the 3-person show at NMU’s Black Box Theatre
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the start of the summer theatre season at Northern Michigan University.
The 4-show North Coast Theatre Festival kicks off with the premiere of A Complicated Hope this Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. in NMU’s Black Box Theatre.
Play director Paul Truckey shares what makes this Panowski Playwright Award-winning show a must-see.
Actors Maya Moreau (Rosemarie) and Devon Grice (Marie) demonstrate the family dynamics of the show with a sneak-peek scene.
You can purchase your tickets and read a synopsis of A Complicated Hope at tickets.nmu.edu.
