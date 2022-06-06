Advertisement

Third Coast Pizzeria plans opening for June 20

Third Coast Pizzeria is going to replace Aubree’s but will retain its staff and management.
Third Coast Pizzeria shared a sneak peak to TV6 of its new logo. Check it out.
Third Coast Pizzeria shared a sneak peak to TV6 of its new logo. Check it out.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Third Coast Pizzeria opens Monday, June 20 in Downtown Marquette. Third Coast Pizzeria is replacing Aubree’s Pizzeria and Grill at 227 W. Washington Street.

Owner Bryan French is excited to bring something different into his restaurant space.

“I wanted to go in a different direction than what the Aubree’s franchise was doing,” said French. “I wanted to bring some new flavors to the menu with a big focus on fresh ingredients.”

French added that he wants to make fresh pizza sauce in-house.

“Nothing out of a can,” said French. “You don’t see many places doing that because of food costs and the time it takes.”

Much of the menu will reflect French’s desire for fresher ingredients and house-made items.

In the meantime – Aubree’s gift cards can be used up until the closing date of June 12. French and the rest of the Aubree’s team are excited to continue to serve the Marquette area under the new brand of “Third Coast Pizzeria.”

If anyone has any questions about the transition please reach out to Bryan French at bryan@thirdcoastpizzeria.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This March 17, 2020, photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K....
Source: Whitmer, McConnell, Evers on Wisconsin gunman’s list
A group of youth volunteers with NORTHIRON Church in Ishpeming help remove weeds at Ishpeming...
Church lends helping hand to three U.P. communities
Mariah Carey is facing a $20 million copyright infringement lawsuit over her 1994 song “All I...
Mariah Carey sued over hit song ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’
A view of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo Nigeria, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Lawmakers in...
Nigerian forces hunt for gunmen who killed 50 at church
ADA offers plea deal if owner of loud barking dog get its vocal chords removed.
Assistant district attorney recommends dog have vocal cords removed, owner says

Latest News

TV6's “E2 Kicker Story" plays the Kid's Club.
‘Kick Cancer’ tournament raises $10,500 for Cancer Care of Marquette County
Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency
MARESA to hold student welfare conference
The 2022 Parade of Nations theme is "The World is One" - Photo Credit: MTU and Chiara Rapacci.
MTU Parade of Nations announces logo contest winner
Menominee River fish poaching investigation concludes with 29 citations