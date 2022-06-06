Third Coast Pizzeria plans opening for June 20

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Third Coast Pizzeria opens Monday, June 20 in Downtown Marquette. Third Coast Pizzeria is replacing Aubree’s Pizzeria and Grill at 227 W. Washington Street.

Owner Bryan French is excited to bring something different into his restaurant space.

“I wanted to go in a different direction than what the Aubree’s franchise was doing,” said French. “I wanted to bring some new flavors to the menu with a big focus on fresh ingredients.”

French added that he wants to make fresh pizza sauce in-house.

“Nothing out of a can,” said French. “You don’t see many places doing that because of food costs and the time it takes.”

Much of the menu will reflect French’s desire for fresher ingredients and house-made items.

In the meantime – Aubree’s gift cards can be used up until the closing date of June 12. French and the rest of the Aubree’s team are excited to continue to serve the Marquette area under the new brand of “Third Coast Pizzeria.”

If anyone has any questions about the transition please reach out to Bryan French at bryan@thirdcoastpizzeria.com.

