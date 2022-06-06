Advertisement

Sunny skies on the horizon this mid-week

Week ahead for traveling conditions
Week ahead for traveling conditions(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Many of our central and eastern counties experienced moderate to brief heavy bands of rain in the afternoon. Next chances of rain will be in the overnight and morning in the southeastern counties on Monday. Rain diminishes in the afternoon and will be partly cloudy on Tuesday as well. Spotty showers are in store for Wednesday but following that sunny skies will be in store for the rest of the week.

>Highs: Low to High 60s

Monday: Scattered showers in southeastern region in the morning

>Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Wednesday: Increasing clouds in the morning; isolated showers in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Thursday: Decreasing clouds in the morning; sunny in the afternoon

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s

Friday: Chance showers; partly cloudy

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny skies

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Partly cloudy

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire was reported at the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity house at 918 College Ave. in Houghton on...
No injuries in Michigan Tech fraternity house fire
Cannabis plants inside the $1 million facility
Women-owned Iron County cannabis cultivation celebrates opening
ADA offers plea deal if owner of loud barking dog get its vocal chords removed.
Assistant district attorney recommends dog have vocal cords removed, owner says
‘Whitmer’s name appeared on the Wisconsin gunman’s list’ -- DOJ investigating killing in Juneau Co. Wisconsin
The driver of the SUV suffered serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene. The...
Semi v. SUV crash leaves 1 seriously injured in Delta County

Latest News

Showers to impact some Sunday night
Wet conditions for some to start next week
Spotty rain this weekend
Spotty rain chances throughout weekend
decent weekend
Unsettled & seasonal weekend ahead
Frontal system stirs up showers, few t’storms Thursday night then diminishing Friday following...
Evening showers, storms clear out to a brisk, sunny delight Friday