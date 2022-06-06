Sunny skies on the horizon this mid-week

Many of our central and eastern counties experienced moderate to brief heavy bands of rain in the afternoon. Next chances of rain will be in the overnight and morning in the southeastern counties on Monday. Rain diminishes in the afternoon and will be partly cloudy on Tuesday as well. Spotty showers are in store for Wednesday but following that sunny skies will be in store for the rest of the week.

>Highs: Low to High 60s

Monday: Scattered showers in southeastern region in the morning

>Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Wednesday: Increasing clouds in the morning; isolated showers in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Thursday: Decreasing clouds in the morning; sunny in the afternoon

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s

Friday: Chance showers; partly cloudy

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny skies

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Partly cloudy

