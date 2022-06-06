Sundae in the Park drive-in officially opens
It is operating out the former Superior National Bank building in Mohawk
MOHAWK, Mich. (WLUC) - A former bank has been transformed into an ice cream drive-in.
’Sundae In The Park’ has officially opened in Mohawk after a soft opening in May.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place earlier Monday morning, followed by an open house later in the afternoon.
A wide variety of ice cream, coffee, and homemade foods are featured, including pizza.
“Homemade doesn’t mean it takes a long time,” said the mother of the co-founder, Carol Rose. “Because they have state-of-the-art equipment, and they can throw a pizza in and have it ready for you in three minutes. And it’s delicious.”
A gift shop is also included with T-Shirts and other goods created by local artists.
‘Sundae In The Park” will be open year-round for business.
