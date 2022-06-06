Sundae in the Park drive-in officially opens

Advertisement

It is operating out the former Superior National Bank building in Mohawk
The Sundae in the Park officially opened in Mohawk, followed by an open house.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOHAWK, Mich. (WLUC) - A former bank has been transformed into an ice cream drive-in.

’Sundae In The Park’ has officially opened in Mohawk after a soft opening in May.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place earlier Monday morning, followed by an open house later in the afternoon.

A wide variety of ice cream, coffee, and homemade foods are featured, including pizza.

“Homemade doesn’t mean it takes a long time,” said the mother of the co-founder, Carol Rose. “Because they have state-of-the-art equipment, and they can throw a pizza in and have it ready for you in three minutes. And it’s delicious.”

A gift shop is also included with T-Shirts and other goods created by local artists.

‘Sundae In The Park” will be open year-round for business.

