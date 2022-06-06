Advertisement

Showers for parts of the U.P.

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A small low pressure will track east of the U.P. and brings scattered showers for the south and east. This week will be near seasonal for temperatures with small chances for showers. This upcoming weekend will be nicer as high pressure moves in.

Today: Cloudy with morning patchy fog, scattered showers in the south and east

>Highs: 50s along the shorelines, mid to upper 60s inland

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated sprinkles

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s inland, 50s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant

>Highs: Upper 60s

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers during the afternoon

>Highs: Upper 60s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

