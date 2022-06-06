Retired TV6 anchor returns to share crepe recipe, test pop culture knowledge
Steve Asplund guest hosts Upper Michigan Today episode 46
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Longtime TV6 anchor Steve Asplund guest-hosts UMT in Elizabeth’s place.
Among this morning’s stories: TV6 kicks cancer, body builder Catilin Short advances to the next round of Muscle and Fitness Hers magazine cover competition, and 3 new dogs receive therapy pet status in Marquette.
Also... Steve shares one of the only recipes in his arsenal, straight from a 1980s index card.
Plus... Steve and Tia take a look at Dictionary.com’s “word of the day,” and Tia quizzes Steve on his knowledge of pop culture.
