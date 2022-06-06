Advertisement

Retired TV6 anchor returns to share crepe recipe, test pop culture knowledge

Steve Asplund guest hosts Upper Michigan Today episode 46
Steve Asplund joins Tia Trudgeon on UMT to make crepes.
Steve Asplund joins Tia Trudgeon on UMT to make crepes.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Longtime TV6 anchor Steve Asplund guest-hosts UMT in Elizabeth’s place.

Among this morning’s stories: TV6 kicks cancer, body builder Catilin Short advances to the next round of Muscle and Fitness Hers magazine cover competition, and 3 new dogs receive therapy pet status in Marquette.

Tia and guest-host Steve go through the news of the day.

Also... Steve shares one of the only recipes in his arsenal, straight from a 1980s index card.

Steve Asplund shares his crepe recipe with Upper Michigan Today.
Steve Asplund shares his crepe recipe with UMT, part 2.

Plus... Steve and Tia take a look at Dictionary.com’s “word of the day,” and Tia quizzes Steve on his knowledge of pop culture.

Tia quizzes Steve on pop culture knowledge.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This March 17, 2020, photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K....
Source: Whitmer, McConnell, Evers on Wisconsin gunman’s list
Mariah Carey is facing a $20 million copyright infringement lawsuit over her 1994 song “All I...
Mariah Carey sued over hit song ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’
A group of youth volunteers with NORTHIRON Church in Ishpeming help remove weeds at Ishpeming...
Church lends helping hand to three U.P. communities
ADA offers plea deal if owner of loud barking dog get its vocal chords removed.
Assistant district attorney recommends dog have vocal cords removed, owner says
An ambulance arrives at the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia on Saturday.
3 dead, 11 wounded in downtown Philadelphia shooting

Latest News

A new parking meter in downtown Marquette.
New Downtown Marquette pay stations to require payments starting Wednesday
Eagle Mine to offer free public tours of facilities
AAA: Michigan gas prices continue to increase from last week
Let's Grow K.I. gardening event
Residents attend gardening event at KI Sawyer