Residents attend gardening event at KI Sawyer

Let's Grow K.I. gardening event
Let's Grow K.I. gardening event(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - People in Marquette County got their hands dirty on Saturday to learn about soil in the U.P.

The non-profit Let’s Grow K.I. hosted the event to teach kids about how to use the sandy soil here in the U.P. People could also pick out some seeds from the Gwinn Seed Library booth to take home.

Program Director of Let’s Grow K.I. Jordan Russell said that their goal is to spread joy of growing your own produce.

“We’ve got a lot of beginners out today and people who have been growing for years. Really we’re hoping people take home just one gem at least that can make growing food easier at their homes,” said Russell.

Some people who attended the event also got to take home other gardening essentials like planter containers.

